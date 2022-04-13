Sidoti Initiates Coverage on TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

Research analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

