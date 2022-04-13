Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMEGF. Morgan Stanley downgraded Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HSBC cut shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($27.17) to €24.00 ($26.09) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.61) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF remained flat at $$21.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

