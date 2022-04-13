Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Gap Up to $39.52

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.52, but opened at $53.92. Sierra Oncology shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 233,129 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94.

In other news, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gaurav Aggarwal acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares worth $777,967. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period.

About Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.