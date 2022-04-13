Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,658 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 938,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 52,324 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,326,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter.

BSJM stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

