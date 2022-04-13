Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 21,600 TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TASK. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $911,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in TaskUs by 95.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

About TaskUs (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.