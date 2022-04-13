Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

