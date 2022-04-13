Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

