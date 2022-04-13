Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 1.54% of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARZ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,301,000.

Shares of CARZ opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.47. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.09 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

