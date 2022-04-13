Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.42.

Shares of SRPT opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.