Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.