Sigma Planning Corp Sells 47,741 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,011 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 47,741 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 405,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.