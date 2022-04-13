Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,711 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,487 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 826,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after buying an additional 79,894 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,706,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 461,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 397,730 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

