Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after acquiring an additional 582,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,339.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 158,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,770,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146,083 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.