Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading Up 4.6%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $21,171,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,365,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

