Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) to post $231.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.00 million and the lowest is $231.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $182.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,172. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

