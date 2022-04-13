Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives $51.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:SILK remained flat at $$43.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,736. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.