Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 71.7% in March

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVBL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 39,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silver Bull Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

