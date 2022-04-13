Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Down 81.5% in March

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the March 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,518. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

