SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 356,068 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $26.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 75,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

