SKALE Network (SKL) Price Reaches $0.20

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $692.43 million and approximately $54.09 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKL is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,473,102,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

