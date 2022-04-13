SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.36 and a beta of 5.48. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SM Energy by 77.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in SM Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

