Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.17. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 23,250 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.05 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86.

Get Smart Employee Benefits alerts:

About Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Employee Benefits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.