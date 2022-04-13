SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00004939 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded 1% lower against the dollar. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $2.75 million and $5,040.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044127 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.79 or 0.07534058 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,277.76 or 1.00003354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041230 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io . SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCredit Token Coin Trading

