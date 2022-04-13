Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,786. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

