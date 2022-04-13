Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,195,876,000 after buying an additional 711,260 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

