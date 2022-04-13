Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target Lowered to €55.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €60.00 ($65.22) to €55.00 ($59.78) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $60.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.767 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.