Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $210.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.19.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

About Snap-on (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.