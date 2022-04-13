SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNC. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,516.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.45. The company had a trading volume of 102,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,604. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.16. The company has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$24.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0499999 EPS for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.