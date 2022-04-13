Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.
Société BIC Company Profile (Get Rating)
