Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Oceania, and Asia. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, stickers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphic, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, slate tablets, stylus for tablets, crayons, art and craft kits, erasers, temporary tattoo markers, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; correction fluids, pens, and tapes; and gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

