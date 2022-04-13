Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.72) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.52) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of EPA:GLE opened at €22.53 ($24.48) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €26.97 and its 200-day moving average is €28.77. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($45.52) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($56.80).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

