Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($108.70) to €93.00 ($101.09) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

