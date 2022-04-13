Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $19.01

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $18.56. Sohu.com shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 5,805 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $764.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 111.03%. Analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Sohu.com by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 61.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 26,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

