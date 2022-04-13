Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.85

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 25008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

