Solrise Finance Price Tops $0.15 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $447,769.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.44 or 0.07459619 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,233.00 or 1.00012440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,916,970 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

