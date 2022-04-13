South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 96.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 263,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 129,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

