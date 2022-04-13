South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 642,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 343,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a market cap of C$17.11 million and a P/E ratio of -6.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (CVE:STS)
