SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0048

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $136,616.26 and $129,798.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.07 or 0.07472017 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,989.89 or 0.99859969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041169 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

