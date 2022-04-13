SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 597,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 5,005,119 shares.The stock last traded at $61.95 and had previously closed at $61.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3,086.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after buying an additional 1,864,152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

