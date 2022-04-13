Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,000.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEPJF shares. Peel Hunt raised Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($41.05) to GBX 3,000 ($39.09) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. Spectris has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $55.28.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

