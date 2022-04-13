Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.94

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.94 and traded as low as $6.37. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 161,967 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.72% and a negative net margin of 491.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 225,087 shares of company stock worth $2,507,399. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

