Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Down 6.1%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.95. 7,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 882,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

