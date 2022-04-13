Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Buys 6,743 Shares

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $53,337.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 611,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,815.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FUND stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $9.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 594,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 288,892 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 117,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

