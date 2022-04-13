Stakenet Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $1,217.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00257902 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004504 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000765 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001576 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00264752 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 129,541,502 coins and its circulating supply is 126,002,457 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars.

