Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $482.08

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.08 ($6.28) and traded as high as GBX 513.80 ($6.70). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 501.40 ($6.53), with a volume of 8,939,423 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.95) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.60) to GBX 610 ($7.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.95) to GBX 620 ($8.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.34) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 599.86 ($7.82).

The stock has a market cap of £15.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 520.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 482.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.41), for a total transaction of £69,470.40 ($90,526.97). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.29), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($83,527.40). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,608 shares of company stock worth $18,048,386.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

