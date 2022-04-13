Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $733.12

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 733.12 ($9.55) and traded as low as GBX 732 ($9.54). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.54), with a volume of 84,315 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 733.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 736.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The company has a market capitalization of £715.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

