Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $733.12

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 733.12 ($9.55) and traded as low as GBX 732 ($9.54). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.54), with a volume of 84,315 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 733.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 736.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The company has a market capitalization of £715.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.
Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:SLS)
Recommended Stories
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.