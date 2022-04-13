Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 242.7% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,721,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SFIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,379. Starfleet Innotech has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Starfleet Innotech

Starfleet Innotech Inc is an asset management company with a conglomerate of various companies focusing on three primary industries, namely food and beverage, real estate, and technology, which have a presence in New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is based in New York, New York.

