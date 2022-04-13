STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.08 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $134.49 million and $10.07 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

