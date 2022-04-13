State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.37% of Quanex Building Products worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE NX opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.53. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In related news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

