State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of MEDNAX worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 198.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.06. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

