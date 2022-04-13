State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,445 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 94.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

